Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: SBU)

During the "historic special operation" in Russia's rear, "Pavetina", 41 enemy strategic aircraft were shot down at four military airfields. This was reported to by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk.

The drone strikes hit aircraft, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3 and Tu-160.

Malyuk noted that the task of destroying the enemy bombers was set by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Moreover, he personally supervised the course of the special operation, which was prepared by the SBU. And the head of the service headed the working team.

"The enemy has been bombing our country almost every night from these aircraft, and today they actually felt that "retaliation is inevitable". The SBU is doing and will continue to do everything possible to protect Ukraine and stop Russian shelling," he emphasized .

As a result of the operation, SBU drones targeted four Russian military airfields at once – Belaya, Diagilevo, Olenya, and Ivanovo. As noted in the Ministry of Defense, 117 drones were used in the attack with the corresponding number of UAV operators involved.

"As a result of the operation, 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers deployed at air bases were hit," the ministry said .

The SBU head emphasized that this was not just a devastating blow to enemy aircraft, but a "serious slap in the face" to the power and terrorist nature of the Russian Federation. The estimated cost of the damaged aircraft is over $7 billion.

Malyuk said that the special operation "Web" took place simultaneously in three time zones and was "extremely complex" from a logistical point of view.

First, the SBU sent fpv drones to Russia, and then mobile wooden houses. Already on the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of these houses and placed on trucks. At the right moment, the roofs of the houses were remotely opened, and the drones flew to hit the designated targets – Russian bombers.

"In accordance with the laws and customs of war, we have worked out absolutely legitimate targets – military airfields and aircraft that bomb our peaceful cities. Therefore, we are actually demilitarizing the Russian Federation, as we are destroying military targets," emphasized the SBU Head .

According to him, strikes on Russian territory will continue as long as Ukrainians are terrorized with missiles and drones.

The Lieutenant General thanked those involved in the "historic operation" and emphasized that all its participants have long been in Ukraine.

"The enemy thought that they could bomb Ukraine and kill Ukrainians with impunity and endlessly. But this is not the case. We will respond to Russian terror and destroy the enemy everywhere – at sea, in the air and on the ground. And if necessary, we will get them out from under the ground," the SBU Head emphasized .