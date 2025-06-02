The first satellite images from the Belaya airbase after Operation Spider's Web have been released

Biala air base (Illustrative photo: resources of the occupiers)

The first satellite images after the June 1 attack on Russian airfields by the Security Service of Ukraine have been released. They were released by OSINT analyst Chris Biggers.

"This morning I sent a few requests through Umbra Space and my first images have already started to be processed. What an amazing success in a well-executed operation," he wrote .

The images show "destroyed" and "probably destroyed" Tu-95 aircraft at the Belaya airbase in the Irkutsk region, 4300 km from the border with Ukraine. The destroyed aircraft are also marked, which could possibly be Tu-22M3.

However, the information requires official confirmation.

Photo: Chris Biggers/X