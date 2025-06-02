The first satellite images from the Belaya airbase after Operation Spider's Web have been released
The first satellite images after the June 1 attack on Russian airfields by the Security Service of Ukraine have been released. They were released by OSINT analyst Chris Biggers.
"This morning I sent a few requests through Umbra Space and my first images have already started to be processed. What an amazing success in a well-executed operation," he wrote .
The images show "destroyed" and "probably destroyed" Tu-95 aircraft at the Belaya airbase in the Irkutsk region, 4300 km from the border with Ukraine. The destroyed aircraft are also marked, which could possibly be Tu-22M3.
However, the information requires official confirmation.
- on June 1, the SBU conducted a special operation "Spider Web", hitting four strategic airfields in Russia, a source told LIGA.net in the special service.
- Among the aircraft that were hit is the A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, tu-95 strategic bomber and Tu-22M3 supersonic long-range strategic bomber. It is important to note that Russia is currently unable to produce such aircraft.
- Later, the SBU stated that as a result of the special operation 34% of Russian strategic cruise missile carriers were hit, with an estimated cost of $7 billion.
- Zelenskyy said that this was Ukraine's most far-reaching operation and that the "office" for its implementation was located directly next to the FSB office in one of the Russian regions. The head of state said that Ukraine had intelligence that Russia was preparing another massive strike even before the operation began, and urged Ukrainians to respond to air alerts .