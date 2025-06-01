Zelenskyy on the SSU operation: Ukraine knew about the preparation of a massive Russian attack, do not ignore the alarms
Ukraine had intelligence that Russia was preparing another massive strike even before the start of Operation "Spider web" to destroy strategic Russian airfields, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. In his evening address, the head of state called on Ukrainians to respond to air alerts.
"Even before the start of this operation, we had intelligence about the preparation of another Russian massive strike. And it is very important for all our people not to ignore air alerts. Last night, there were almost 500 Russian drones, attack drones. Every week they increased the number of units per strike. Now they have also prepared "calibers" from sea carriers," the president said.
According to Zelensky, Ukraine understands who it is dealing with and will defend itself using all methods available to it.
"We did not want this war for a single second. We offered the Russians a ceasefire. Since March 11, the American proposal for a complete, unconditional ceasefire has been on the table. It was the Russians who wanted to continue the war even in such conditions, when the whole world is demanding a stop to the killings," the head of state emphasized.
The President emphasized that pressure is needed on Moscow, which "should bring it back to reality" – the pressure of sanctions, Ukrainian forces, and diplomacy.
"Everything must work together," Zelenskyy concluded.
- On the afternoon of June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation "Web", striking four strategic airfields in Russia, a source in the security service told LIGA.net. According to him, the Russian planes were hit using FPV drones launched from trucks (you can see photos, videos and details here).
- Among the aircraft that were hit were the A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, the Tu-95 strategic missile bomber, and the Tu-22M3 supersonic long-range strategic missile bomber. It is important to note that Russia is currently unable to produce such aircraft.
- The distance from the most remote affected airfield, Belaya, to Ukraine is over 4,300 kilometers.
- The SSU later stated that as a result of the special operation, 34% of Russian strategic cruise missile carriers, the estimated cost of which is $7 billion, were hit.
- Zelenskyy reported that this was Ukraine's most far-reaching operation, and that the "office" for its implementation was located directly next to the FSB headquarters in one of the Russian regions.