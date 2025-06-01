Zelenskyy on the SSU operation: Ukraine knew about the preparation of a massive Russian attack, do not ignore the alarms

The occupiers increased the number of drones by one attack every week, and also prepared "calibers," the president noted

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine had intelligence that Russia was preparing another massive strike even before the start of Operation "Spider web" to destroy strategic Russian airfields, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. In his evening address, the head of state called on Ukrainians to respond to air alerts.

"Even before the start of this operation, we had intelligence about the preparation of another Russian massive strike. And it is very important for all our people not to ignore air alerts. Last night, there were almost 500 Russian drones, attack drones. Every week they increased the number of units per strike. Now they have also prepared "calibers" from sea carriers," the president said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine understands who it is dealing with and will defend itself using all methods available to it.

"We did not want this war for a single second. We offered the Russians a ceasefire. Since March 11, the American proposal for a complete, unconditional ceasefire has been on the table. It was the Russians who wanted to continue the war even in such conditions, when the whole world is demanding a stop to the killings," the head of state emphasized.

The President emphasized that pressure is needed on Moscow, which "should bring it back to reality" – the pressure of sanctions, Ukrainian forces, and diplomacy.

"Everything must work together," Zelenskyy concluded.