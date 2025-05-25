Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Ukraine, there are dead and wounded – photos

Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types and shaheeds

Consequences of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region (Photo: Kyiv OVA)

On the night of May 25, Russia carried out a massive combined attack using missiles of various types and strike drones. As of 06:00, the consequences in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Ternopil are known. The enemy also struck Konotop, Chernihiv, Shostka and other cities. Four people were killed, more than 20 were injured.

In Kyiv, infrastructure in several areas was damaged as a result of the Russian strike, including residential buildings, a business center, and a dormitory.

As reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko , in the Holosiivskyi district, the wreckage of a UAV fell on a student dormitory. The exterior decoration of one of the walls of the building was damaged. Four people were injured, and doctors provided them with assistance on the spot.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, debris fell in several locations in the Holosiivskyi district.

In the Dnipro district, the second floor of a private house has been destroyed. A young woman was injured in the attack. She previously had a broken leg.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a business center was damaged, windows in a residential building were broken. Several people are known to have been injured.

A woman was also hospitalized in the Desniansky district.

As of this morning, 11 victims aged 18 to 62 have been confirmed in Kyiv.

As reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, three people were killed in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack.

Two bodies were found during firefighting operations in the Obukhiv district. Another person died in the Buchan district.

As of this morning, 10 people were injured. Six people were injured in the Bila Tserkva district, including two children. Two people were injured in the Fastiv district. Two more people were injured in the Buchan district.

The consequences of the enemy attack are recorded in the Brovarsky, Bila Tserkva, Buchansky, and Obukhivsky districts of the region.

In Mykolaiv, according to the head of the Mykolaiv OAV Vitaly Kim , two people were injured in the Russian attack and were hospitalized.

Previously, according to eyewitnesses, a five-story residential building in the city was partially destroyed.

In Ternopil, according to the Ternopil OVA, a Kalibr cruise missile partially damaged the building of one of the industrial enterprises. A fire broke out in a workshop with an area of 1,000 sq m.

Windows in houses in the surrounding area were also damaged.

There is no information about the victims.

In Kharkiv, according to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov , two people were injured in a drone attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov , reported that the UAVs were previously hit in the Osnovyansky, Novobavarsky, and Shevchenkivsky districts.

A civilian enterprise was damaged in the Osnovyanskyi district.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, an office building was hit as a result of a hostile attack. The glazing in several apartment buildings was damaged. One child was injured by glass fragments and is receiving medical care.

As of this morning, three victims were known in Kharkiv.

UPDATED AT 06:55. As reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as a result of the hit, two floors of a five-story residential building were destroyed, and a fire broke out.

As of 06:00, rescuers have unblocked the body of the deceased 77-year-old man. Five injured people are also known , including a teenager.

UPDATED 07:05. According to the State Emergency Service, in the Chernihiv region, warehouses and non-residential buildings caught fire as a result of the attack. The largest fire covered more than 1,000 sq.m.

Separately, a coal hangar and a non-residential building were on fire. The regional center was also hit, where a building was damaged.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Photo: Kyiv OVA

Photo: Kyiv OVA

Photo: Kyiv OVA

Photo: Kyiv OVA

Photo: Kyiv OVA