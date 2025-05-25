Three children died in a hostile attack in Zhytomyr region – photo

More than 10 people were injured

Consequences of the Russian strike on the Zhytomyr region (Photo: SES)

Three children died in a hostile attack in the Zhytomyr region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported .

The children were eight, 12, and 17 years old. The body of one child was unblocked by rescuers from a destroyed private house.

Several private houses were destroyed and damaged as a result of the Russian strike. 10 people were injured, all of whom were hospitalized.

Two people were injured in the Berdychiv district, including one child. A five-story building, private houses, and outbuildings were damaged.