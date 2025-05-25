In Mykolaiv, a UAV hit a high-rise building, there were people under the rubble – photos, video

The consequences of the UAV strike on Mykolaiv (Photo: SES)

On the night of May 25, during a massive combined attack in Mykolaiv, a Russian strike drone hit a five-story apartment building. One person was killed and five were injured.

As reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the impact destroyed the two upper floors of the building and caused a fire.

As of 06:00, rescuers had unblocked the body of the deceased 77-year-old man.

Two women were rescued from the rubble, one was hospitalized in serious condition, and psychologists are working with the other.

A total of five victims are known, including a teenager.

UPDATED AT 07:55. According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers unblocked a twenty-year-old girl from under the rubble of the house, she was lowered on a stretcher by a ladder truck. Her condition is serious, and doctors are fighting for her life.