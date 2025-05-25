In Mykolaiv, a UAV hit a high-rise building, there were people under the rubble – photos, video
On the night of May 25, during a massive combined attack in Mykolaiv, a Russian strike drone hit a five-story apartment building. One person was killed and five were injured.
As reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the impact destroyed the two upper floors of the building and caused a fire.
As of 06:00, rescuers had unblocked the body of the deceased 77-year-old man.
Two women were rescued from the rubble, one was hospitalized in serious condition, and psychologists are working with the other.
A total of five victims are known, including a teenager.
UPDATED AT 07:55. According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers unblocked a twenty-year-old girl from under the rubble of the house, she was lowered on a stretcher by a ladder truck. Her condition is serious, and doctors are fighting for her life.
- On the night of May 24, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones, and air defense forces neutralized more than 250 air targets . The military administration in Kyiv called the attack on the capital one of the most massive . 14 people were injured and civilian infrastructure was damaged.
- On the evening of May 24, Russian occupiers attacked Odessa with drones .
- On the night of May 25, Russia carried out a massive combined attack using various types of missiles and strike drones. Four people were killed and more than 20 were injured.