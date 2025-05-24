Air defense forces shot down six ballistic missiles and neutralized 245 drones overnight

The main direction of the enemy attack is Kyiv

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv (Photo: KIIA)

On the night of May 24, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones, and the air defense forces neutralized more than 250 air targets. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

From 20:30 on May 23, the occupiers attacked Ukraine using 14 Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles from Taganrog, Yeysk, Bryansk in Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea. Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions were attacked.

Also during the night, Russians attacked Ukrainian regions with 250 UAVs from the directions of: Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied Crimea. The main direction of the enemy attack was Kyiv.

As of 08:30, air defense shot down six ballistic missiles (Kyiv) and neutralized 245 enemy UAVs in the east, north, south and center of the country. 128 were shot down by firepower, 117 were lost locally (without negative consequences).

Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.