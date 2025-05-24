Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones: fires broke out, there were casualties – photos

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of Saturday, May 24, the Russians launched a combined strike on Kyiv using ballistic missiles and strike drones. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, and the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Klitschko reported falling debris and fires in the Svyatoshynskyi and Solomyanskyi districts. Debris from downed targets also fell in the Dniprovskyi, Obolonskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city.

According to him, eight injured people are known. Two of them were hospitalized in the Dnipro district. Another six received medical assistance on the spot – in the Svyatoshyn district.

Klitschko later stated that debris had been recorded falling on a shopping center and a house in the Obolonsky district.

At the same time, the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko , confirmed that debris fell in Shevchenkivskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, Obolonskyi, Solomyanskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts.

As a result of the attack, two people were injured in the Dnipro district, and four in the Solomyan district (acute stress reaction, without hospitalization).

He reported fires in the Obolonsky, Svyatoshynsky, and Dniprovsky districts.

According to the State Emergency Service, in Solomyanskyi district, a fire broke out in apartments on the fourth and fifth floors of a five-story residential building. The fire has now been extinguished. State Emergency Service employees rescued a man who was transferred to doctors with a preliminary diagnosis of poisoning by combustion products.

In the Obolonsky district, a fire broke out on the balconies of a nine-story building on the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth floors. Rescuers took three people to fresh air, and four more sought medical help with a preliminary diagnosis of acute stress reaction. The fire has been extinguished.

In the Svyatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out in a one-story building storing paints and varnishes due to a Russian attack.

Information about possible victims is being clarified, the State Emergency Service added.

