Kyiv attacked by Russian drones, fire breaks out

On the night of May 16, Russia attacked Kyiv and the region with drones. As of this morning, there was information about a fire in one district of the capital, but there is no information about casualties.

The attack lasted from 04:00. Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported the explosions in Kyiv at around 06:40.

"Explosions in the capital. Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs," he wrote.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the attack resulted in a fire in a non-residential area of the Svyatoshynskyi district.

Debris was also reported to have fallen onto the road.

There were no reports of casualties as of 07:00.