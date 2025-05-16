Kyiv attacked by Russian drones, fire breaks out
On the night of May 16, Russia attacked Kyiv and the region with drones. As of this morning, there was information about a fire in one district of the capital, but there is no information about casualties.
The attack lasted from 04:00. Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported the explosions in Kyiv at around 06:40.
"Explosions in the capital. Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs," he wrote.
According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the attack resulted in a fire in a non-residential area of the Svyatoshynskyi district.
Debris was also reported to have fallen onto the road.
There were no reports of casualties as of 07:00.
- On the night of May 13, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones. All drones were shot down.
- On the night of May 14, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile and 145 drones .
- On the night of May 15 and in the morning, Russia once again attacked Ukraine with drones, including massive strikes on the Sumy region. There were also explosions in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.