Russia has increased the warhead of "Shaheeds" from 50 to 90 kg – Defense Express

The enlarged warheads are produced in Russia and Iran and have some differences, the publication reports.

Enlarged warhead of the "Shaheed" (Photo: Defense Express)

Russia has begun installing two new types of combined-type warheads into its Shahed-136 long-range drones, one of which is produced in Russia and the other in Iran. Both have increased weight from the standard 50 kg to 90 kg, Defense Express reports , citing unnamed sources.

The new 90-kg Russian-made warhead has a combined cumulative, fragmentation, high-explosive, and incendiary effect.

The new Iranian-made warhead has similar parameters, but does not have incendiary elements.

As the publication notes, the enemy is constantly modernizing the "Shaheeds", both in terms of components, including updating satellite navigation systems to protect against electronic warfare, and in terms of tactics of use.

In particular, the Russian Federation has repeatedly introduced new warheads for long-range UAVs. Thus, in 2024, the use of a 50-kg combined warhead with a thermobaric and fragmentation effect began. Its charge body is lined with 9-mm metal balls, which enhance the striking effect.

Photo: Defense Express