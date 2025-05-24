Russians attacked Odesa with drones – explosions were heard in the city
On the evening of May 24, Russian occupiers attacked Odesa with drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. Explosions could be heard in the city, a source told LIGA.net.
23:08. An air alert has been declared in the Odesa region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the movement of Russian drones towards the city from the Black Sea.
23:21. The Air Force once again wrote about the movement of the occupiers' UAVs towards Odesa.
After that, the sounds of explosions could be heard in the city.
As of 11:26 p.m. , the military also recorded the movement of Russian drones from the south of Sumy region to Poltava region, from the center of Kirovohrad region to the west, and from the north of Chernihiv region to the southwest.
UPDATED at 23:32. Alarm lifted in Odesa region.
- On the afternoon of Friday, May 23, the Russians fired two ballistic missiles at port infrastructure in Odesa. Two men were killed and seven people were injured.
- A 41-year-old man died in hospital from his injuries on May 24. The number of victims of the Russian strike on Odesa has increased to three.
- On the night of May 24, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones, and air defense forces neutralized more than 250 air targets. The military administration in Kyiv called the attack on the capital one of the most massive. 14 people were injured and civilian infrastructure was damaged.