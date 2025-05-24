Russians attacked Odesa with drones – explosions were heard in the city

Drones were moving towards the regional center from the Black Sea area

Illustrative photo: Pacific Press

On the evening of May 24, Russian occupiers attacked Odesa with drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. Explosions could be heard in the city, a source told LIGA.net.

23:08. An air alert has been declared in the Odesa region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the movement of Russian drones towards the city from the Black Sea.

23:21. The Air Force once again wrote about the movement of the occupiers' UAVs towards Odesa.

After that, the sounds of explosions could be heard in the city.

As of 11:26 p.m. , the military also recorded the movement of Russian drones from the south of Sumy region to Poltava region, from the center of Kirovohrad region to the west, and from the north of Chernihiv region to the southwest.

UPDATED at 23:32. Alarm lifted in Odesa region.