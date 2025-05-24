"This is Russia's response to international peace efforts." Sibiga reacts to night attack on Kyiv

Foreign Minister says it is necessary to increase sanctions pressure on Moscow to speed up the peace process

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

The massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of May 24 is Russia's response to international efforts to achieve peace. This opinion was expressed by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, commenting on Russia's nighttime strikes.

"Another bustling night in Kyiv and other regions as air defenses work tirelessly to repel Russian air attacks," the diplomat wrote .

He reminded that houses were damaged in Kyiv, 15 people were injured.

Sibiga emphasized that a week has passed since the talks in Istanbul, and Russia has not yet sent its "peace memorandum".

"Instead, Russia sends deadly drones and missiles at civilians. This is Russia's response to international peace efforts and a clear proof that increased sanctions pressure on Moscow is necessary to accelerate the peace process," the Foreign Minister summarized .

On the night of May 24, Russia launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones at Ukraine. The air defense forces neutralized 251 air targets.

The main focus of the enemy attack was Kyiv. In the capital, 15 people were injured, buildings and other infrastructure were damaged.