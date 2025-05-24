"This is Russia's response to international peace efforts." Sibiga reacts to night attack on Kyiv
Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

The massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of May 24 is Russia's response to international efforts to achieve peace. This opinion was expressed by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, commenting on Russia's nighttime strikes.

"Another bustling night in Kyiv and other regions as air defenses work tirelessly to repel Russian air attacks," the diplomat wrote .

He reminded that houses were damaged in Kyiv, 15 people were injured.

Sibiga emphasized that a week has passed since the talks in Istanbul, and Russia has not yet sent its "peace memorandum".

"Instead, Russia sends deadly drones and missiles at civilians. This is Russia's response to international peace efforts and a clear proof that increased sanctions pressure on Moscow is necessary to accelerate the peace process," the Foreign Minister summarized .

