Ukraine, US conclude Jeddah talks: key agreements

Ukraine has expressed readiness to accept a US proposal for an immediate one-month ceasefire

Peace negotiations in Saudi Arabia (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine and the United States will issue a joint statement following their negotiations on March 11 in Saudi Arabia, Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The Office of the President of Ukraine later released a statement.

According to the sources, the negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations have concluded, though there has been no official announcement on their completion.

"Later, both sides will present a joint statement summarizing the discussions, which focused on Ukraine's proposal for a partial ceasefire in the war with Russia and a potential agreement with the US on Ukraine's mineral resources," the report states.

No further negotiations are planned for March 12, FT wrote.

Update at 20:06: The statement confirms that Ukraine "expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation. The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace."

The United States is immediately lifting the pause on intelligence sharing and resuming assistance to Ukraine.

The delegations also discussed the importance of humanitarian efforts as part of the peace process, particularly during the ceasefire, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of detained civilians, and the return of forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.

Both delegations agreed to define the composition of their negotiating teams and immediately begin talks to achieve a lasting peace that ensures Ukraine's long-term security. The United States committed to discussing these specific proposals with Russian representatives.

The Ukrainian delegation reiterated that European partners must be involved in the peace process.

The statement also mentions an agreement to finalize a deal as soon as possible on developing Ukraine's critical mineral resources to strengthen its economy and ensure long-term prosperity and security.