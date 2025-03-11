Best Russia can do is accept Ukraine's proposal, says Rubio

The ball is in Russia's court, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said following the negotiations

Marco Rubio (Photo: MFA)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope after talks in Jeddah that Russia would agree to the proposed terms and ceasefire. He made the statement during a press conference with journalists.

He noted that the parties had moved on to discussing how to end the war.

"The ball is now in their [Russia's] court <...> The best goodwill gesture the Russians can provide is to say yes to the offer that the Ukrainians have made to stop the shooting, to stop the fighting, and get to the table. If they do that, that's the best goodwill sign we could see," Rubio said.



