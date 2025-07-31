There are already six dead and more than fifty injured in Kyiv after the attack. The number will grow
The number of dead and injured is constantly growing as a result of Russian strikes on Kyiv with drones and missiles. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration predicts that there will be more victims.
As of 07:42, there are six dead. Four of them were killed in Sviatoshynskyi district, where the entrance to a house was destroyed, and two in Solomianskyi district. Among the dead is a six-year-old boy .
As of 07:13, 52 people were reported injured, including nine children. Almost 30 are in hospitals.
"The number, unfortunately, will grow," Tkachenko wrote, noting that there are likely to be more victims.
- At night, Russia launched a massive drone attack on Kyiv, and in the morning launched missiles. There are consequences and destruction in four districts of the capital.
- Kellogg's daughter believes that these strikes were Putin's response to Trump's 10-day "deadline".
