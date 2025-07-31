Russia massively attacks Kyiv: missile destroys entrance to high-rise building – video, photos

New attack on the capital leaves dozens injured, one dead

Photo: Telegram channel of Ihor Klymenko

On the night of July 31, Russia massively attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. There are consequences in four districts of the capital, dozens of injured and one dead person. This was reported to by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the State Emergency Service, Mayor Vitali Klitschko .

The president of , Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also commented on the attack: "Kyiv. Missile attack. Right into a residential building. People are under the rubble. All services are in place. Russian terrorists".

Thus, in Sviatoshynskyi district, the entrance to a house was destroyed.

Fires also broke out in several non-residential buildings.

In Solomyansky district, apartments in several buildings were damaged. Cars were on fire. Fires and damage were also recorded at several locations of non-residential buildings.

School and kindergarten damaged in Holosiivskyi district.

In Shevchenkivsky district, a shock wave smashed windows in the children's department of a medical institution.

As of 06:32, there were 27 injured in the capital. 17 of them were hospitalized.

Klymenko also wrote about one dead person. Among the injured were three police officers who were responding to a call. Two injured people were rescued from the rubble.

