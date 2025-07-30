Russia uses jet drones for night attack

Of the 78 drones launched by the Russians, up to eight were jet drones

Consequences in Dnipropetrovs'k region (Photo: SES)

On the night of July 30, Russians attacked Ukraine with 78 drones, some of which were jet aircraft. This was reported by The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The night attack was characterized by the enemy's use of up to eight jet UAVs in the northern direction," the report says.

As of 09:00, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or suppressed 51 enemy drones in the north and east.

27 drones were hit in seven locations, and downed drones (wreckage) fell in two more.

on July 28, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov predicted in a telethon that Russians would soon begin to massively use jet UAVs, in particular to bypass Ukrainian interceptor drones.

As written in ISW, earlier Russian military commanders have already stated that the occupiers attacked Odesa on April 21 with "Geranium-3" kamikaze drones, which allegedly reach speeds of 600 km/h. The drone may have a new compact turbojet engine and can fly at high altitudes to avoid Ukrainian mobile fire groups.