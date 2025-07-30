Russia strikes at Kharkiv with "shaheds". There are wounded, a car and a house burned down - video
Around 02:00 on July 30, Russia attacked Kharkiv with a drone, causing fires and injuries. This was reported by local authorities.
According to the mayor Ihor Terekhov, , a car caught fire in Shevchenkivsky district, damaging a car wash, the windows of apartment buildings and a supermarket. According to the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov, , Russians used a Geranium-2 drone.
Another explosion occurred at 02:43 - the enemy struck with a "shahed", but first in the Sloboda district of the city.
As of 03:00, three victims were reported in Shevchenkivskyi district: 24-year-old woman, 33-year-old man and 62-year-old woman.
The State Emergency Service showed footage of the aftermath of the enemy attack.
- on July 28, a high-rise building was damaged in Kyiv due to a night attack by Russia, A three-year-old child is among the wounded.
- Four rescuers were wounded in strikes on Kherson and Kostyantynivka on July 29 . The State Emergency Service said the enemy deliberately targeted them.
