Russia strikes at Kharkiv with "shaheds". There are wounded, a car and a house burned down - video

According to preliminary data, the Russians struck two times in different parts of the city

Attack in Kharkiv (screenshot from the video of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office)

Around 02:00 on July 30, Russia attacked Kharkiv with a drone, causing fires and injuries. This was reported by local authorities.

According to the mayor Ihor Terekhov, , a car caught fire in Shevchenkivsky district, damaging a car wash, the windows of apartment buildings and a supermarket. According to the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov, , Russians used a Geranium-2 drone.

Another explosion occurred at 02:43 - the enemy struck with a "shahed", but first in the Sloboda district of the city.

As of 03:00, three victims were reported in Shevchenkivskyi district: 24-year-old woman, 33-year-old man and 62-year-old woman.

The State Emergency Service showed footage of the aftermath of the enemy attack.