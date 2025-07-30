Russians strike in Dnipropetrovs'k region: kill cattle on a farm and damage an enterprise – photos

Russians strike in Dnipropetrovs'k region: kill cattle on a farm and damage an enterprise – photossupplemented
On the night of July 30, Russian drones attacked the Dnipropetrovs'k region, killing animals on a farm, injuring people and damaging the enterprise. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak and the State Emergency Service .
Yes, there were hits in Pavlohrad. A 70-year-old man was injured and a transport company was damaged. Several fires broke out.
A farm in Mykolaivska community of Synelnykivskyi district was damaged by a UAV hit. About 20 cattle were killed.
In Pokrovska community of Synelnyky district, the enemy attacked private enterprises.
Russians attack Mezhivska community with FPV drones, injuring a woman.
- Also at night, Russia attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds" , resulting in injuries, a car and a house burning.
