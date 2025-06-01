Strategic airfields. The office of the Ukrainian special operation was located next to the FSB headquarters – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The "office" of Ukraine's Operation "Web" to strike strategic Russian airfields was located directly next to the Federal Security Service headquarters in one of the Russian regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

"The most interesting thing – and we can already say this publicly – the "office" of our operation on the territory of Russia was located directly next to the Russian FSB department in one of their regions," the head of state said.

According to him, a total of 117 drones were used in the operation and a corresponding number of drone operators were working.

"Our people operated in different Russian regions – in three time zones. And our people were withdrawn from Russian territory on the eve of the operation, now they are safe – those who helped us," the president noted.

Zelenskyy announced that such work will continue: "It's really nice when things that I sanctioned a year and six months ago are working and taking away more than 40 strategic aircraft from the Russians."