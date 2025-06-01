Strategic airfields. The office of the Ukrainian special operation was located next to the FSB headquarters – Zelenskyy
The "office" of Ukraine's Operation "Web" to strike strategic Russian airfields was located directly next to the Federal Security Service headquarters in one of the Russian regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address.
"The most interesting thing – and we can already say this publicly – the "office" of our operation on the territory of Russia was located directly next to the Russian FSB department in one of their regions," the head of state said.
According to him, a total of 117 drones were used in the operation and a corresponding number of drone operators were working.
"Our people operated in different Russian regions – in three time zones. And our people were withdrawn from Russian territory on the eve of the operation, now they are safe – those who helped us," the president noted.
Zelenskyy announced that such work will continue: "It's really nice when things that I sanctioned a year and six months ago are working and taking away more than 40 strategic aircraft from the Russians."
- On the afternoon of June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation "Web", striking four strategic airfields in Russia, a source in the security service told LIGA.net. According to him, the Russian planes were hit using FPV drones launched from trucks (you can see photos, videos and details here).
- Among the aircraft that were hit were the A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, the Tu-95 strategic missile bomber, and the Tu-22M3 supersonic long-range strategic missile bomber. It is important to note that Russia is currently unable to produce such aircraft.
- The distance from the most remote affected airfield, Belaya, to Ukraine is over 4,300 kilometers.
- The SSU later stated that as a result of the special operation, 34% of Russian strategic cruise missile carriers, the estimated cost of which is $7 billion, were hit.