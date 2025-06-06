Russia launches 407 drones, 38 cruise missiles and six ballistic missiles overnight – preliminary data

Ihnat, a representative of the Air Force, emphasized that this is preliminary information and that it is necessary to calculate everything carefully

On the night of June 6, Russia attacked Ukraine with 407 drones, 38 air- and ground-launched cruise missiles, and six ballistic missiles. These preliminary data were announced by Yuriy Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon.

He emphasized that these are preliminary data that the Air Force has not yet officially released, because everything needs to be carefully calculated.

"There are a lot of air strikes. Every week we are actually breaking records in terms of the number of means used. Today there were ballistics, cruise missiles and a large number of attack UAVs and simulator drones," he said .

Most of the missiles – up to 30 – were destroyed by air defense forces.

In addition, up to 200 attack drones were shot down. Another 167 were lost in the area.

The final data will be available in the report of the Air Force .

Russia attacked mostly from the northern regions of Ukraine. From there, the entire mass of UAVs launched by the Russians "made a creeping offensive" to the western regions.

To destroy air targets along the route, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, as well as aviation, in particular F-16s and Mirage-2000s, were involved, which, according to Ihnat, worked quite effectively that night.