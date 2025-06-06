Western regions suffered from combined Russian attacks. Ternopil region suffered the most massive attack

Consequences of the attack in Ternopil region (Photo: SES)

On the night of June 6, Russia launched a massive combined attack against Ukraine, in particular against the western regions and the capital. The consequences were reported in Ternopil, Lviv, Khmelnytsky, and Lutsk regions.

"Today the enemy carried out the most massive air attack on our region. There are many hits," wrote the head of the Ternopil regional military administration Vyacheslav Nehoda.

In particular, Russia fired at Ternopil with Kalibr cruise missiles and Shaheds.

As of 07:22, the response is still ongoing. According to preliminary information, the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises was damaged.

Five people were injured.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Also under attack by cruise missiles and "Shahed" was Lviv region .

An industrial facility in Drohobych district was damaged.

In addition, in several villages near Lviv, as of this morning, there are problems with power lines. Lvivoblenergo's emergency team is working on the spot.

There were no casualties or injuries.

In Khmelnytsky region, a private house, two outbuildings, a fence and two cars were damaged in a combined Russian attack.

Preliminary, no casualties.

Russia launches six missiles and 15 drones at Lutsk, partially destroying a high-rise building.

The shock wave also smashed windows in many other buildings. A government agency, some educational institutions, commercial facilities and cars were damaged.

Photo: Telegram channel of Ihor Polishchuk