Tu-95 bomber (Photo: propaganda media)

Replacing strategic bombers that were damaged during Ukraine's special operation "Website" will take Russia years and further delay its modernization program, Reuters reports, citing Western military aviation experts.

According to analysts, the destruction of these aircraft will not have a serious impact on Russia's nuclear strike capabilities, as they largely consist of land-based and submarine-launched missiles.

At the same time, Justin Bronk, an aviation expert at the London-based RUSI think tank, notes that Russia used Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 bombers not only for massive bombing of Ukraine, but also for patrols in the Arctic, North Atlantic, and North Pacific, demonstrating its power to the West.

He estimates that Russia has now lost over 10% of its combined Bear-H and Backfire fleet, taking into account last weekend's attacks and the loss of several aircraft early in the war – one shot down and others hit on the ground.

"These losses will create significant pressure on key Russian forces, which were already operating at maximum capacity," Bronk said.

Douglas Barry, an aerospace expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London, notes that the bombers developed during the Soviet era have been modernized, but their production no longer exists.

In addition, microprocessors, the supply of which is under sanctions, are critically important for avionics systems.

Hans Christensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, believes that Moscow will not have enough capacity to accelerate plans for the Advanced Long-Range Aviation Complex (PAK DA), as it is already delaying other major defense projects, including the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

"Russia will find it difficult to complete the PAK DA program at all in the next five years, let alone accelerate it, due to budget deficits and logistical constraints in the industry caused by sanctions," Bronk noted.

On June 1, 2025, the SBU conducted a special operation "Cobweb", striking four strategic Russian airfields and 41 aircraft on them. This is 34% of all Russian strategic cruise missile carriers , the estimated cost of which is $7 billion.

SBU Head Malyuk gave details of the operation in the Russian rear. 41 aircraft were hit at four airfields.