In Chernihiv and Lutsk, rescuers unblocked the bodies of people who died in a massive Russian attack on June 6 from under the rubble. This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

19:42. Rescuers have recovered the victim's body from under the rubble on the territory of an industrial enterprise in Chernihiv. Work continues.

In the afternoon, the State Emergency Service reported that three people were injured in the city due to Russian strikes. At the same time, the agency indicated that people may be trapped under the rubble.

In Chernihiv, apartment buildings, a kindergarten, infrastructure facilities, and an industrial enterprise were damaged.

Photo: State Emergency Service

20:12. In Lutsk, rescuers unblocked the body of a deceased man born in 1998 from under the rubble of a destroyed nine-story building.

The number of people injured in the Russian strike on the city has increased to 30.

Emergency workers continue to work at the scene.

The day before, the State Emergency Service reported that it had managed to retrieve the victim's body from under the rubble of the same building.

Photo: State Emergency Service

