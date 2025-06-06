Zelensky: Putin is buying time with attacks on Ukraine

The President noted that it is necessary to achieve a ceasefire and continue pressure on Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the nighttime attacks in Ukraine. He said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "buying himself time".

The President noted that as of 21:00, there were four deaths in Lutsk and Kyiv. In particular, three rescuers in the capital and man born in 1998 in Volyn.

"Unfortunately, not everyone in the world condemns such strikes. And this is exactly what Putin is using... The Russians are constantly trying to split the world to prevent the pressure for war from increasing," he said .

Zelenskyy emphasized that peace must be established, and this requires initial steps, including a ceasefire. He noted that we need to put pressure on Russia to make it happen and to stop the attacks .