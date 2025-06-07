The death toll in Lutsk has risen to two, search and rescue operations are over - photos

30 people were injured in the attack

Consequences of the attack on Lutsk (Photo: SES)

In Lutsk, the death toll from the June 6 Russian attack has risen to two. This was reported to by the State Emergency Service.

On the morning of June 7, the body of a girl was found under the rubble of the destroyed entrance of a nine-story building. The day before, on June 6, rescuers unblocked the body of a man.

A total of 30 people were injured. Search and rescue operations have been completed.

The SES noted that five people and several pets were evacuated. Residential buildings, administrative buildings, a furniture shop, production facilities and cars were heavily damaged.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

On the night of June 6, a number of regions of Ukraine came under massive missile and drone attacks. In Kyiv, four people were killed , dozens more were injured.

Ternopil, Lviv, Khmelnytsky, and Lutsk regions were also hit .