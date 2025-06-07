The death toll in Lutsk has risen to two, search and rescue operations are over - photos
In Lutsk, the death toll from the June 6 Russian attack has risen to two. This was reported to by the State Emergency Service.
On the morning of June 7, the body of a girl was found under the rubble of the destroyed entrance of a nine-story building. The day before, on June 6, rescuers unblocked the body of a man.
A total of 30 people were injured. Search and rescue operations have been completed.
The SES noted that five people and several pets were evacuated. Residential buildings, administrative buildings, a furniture shop, production facilities and cars were heavily damaged.
- On the night of June 6, a number of regions of Ukraine came under massive missile and drone attacks. In Kyiv, four people were killed , dozens more were injured.
- There were also consequences in three districts of Kyiv region, as well as damage to railroad tracks..
Ternopil, Lviv, Khmelnytsky, and Lutsk regions were also hit .
- In total, Russia attacked Ukraine with 407 drones, 38 air- and ground-launched cruise missiles, and six ballistic missiles.
- In the evening, bodies of those killed by the Russian attack were pulled out of the rubble in Chernihiv and Lutsk