Ukraine and Europe have made their demands ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting – WSJ

The plan was presented at a meeting of national security advisors in Great Britain

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Ukraine and its European partners have put forward their proposals for the upcoming US presidential summit. Donald Trump and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. About this reports The Wall Street Journal, citing two unnamed European officials.

The plan was presented at meetings involving national security advisors of Ukraine, the United States and European countries in Great Britain.

Ukraine and Europe have rejected Russia's proposal to exchange Ukrainian-held parts of Donetsk Oblast for a ceasefire. They insist on an unconditional ceasefire before any further steps.

"You can't start a process in the midst of hostilities," said one of the publication's sources.

The Ukrainian-European plan does not rule out territorial concessions on the part of Kyiv, but only on the condition of an exchange for territories held by Russia.

In addition, it is emphasized that any territorial concessions by Ukraine must be backed by reliable security guarantees, including Ukraine's potential membership in NATO.

According to sources cited by the publication, this plan should form the basis of the Trump-Putin talks and outline the red lines of Ukraine and Russia in any further contacts with the Kremlin.

European partners also reiterated that any decisions regarding Ukraine cannot be made without Kyiv's participation, and that Europe will continue to provide assistance regardless of the US position.