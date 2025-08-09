The UK has confirmed a meeting of national security advisors

The meeting will discuss the upcoming talks between Trump and Putin

David Lammie (Photo: diplomat's social media)

A meeting will take place in Great Britain on Saturday, August 9, involving national security advisors from Ukraine, the United States, and European countries, to discuss steps towards a lasting cessation of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was announced... reports British government portal.

The meeting will be hosted by the British Foreign Secretary. David Lemmie and the Vice President of the United States JD Vance, who is currently on an official visit to Great Britain.

"This will be a vital forum for discussing progress in securing a just and lasting peace," the statement said.

It is noted that the Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer and the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy We discussed the scheduled meeting by phone.

"Both leaders welcomed President Trump's desire to end this barbaric war and agreed that we must continue to put pressure on Putin to stop his illegal war," the British government press service said.

How reported / announced / notified / informed / said After speaking with Starmer, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and Great Britain "equally see the need for a truly sustainable peace and the danger of the Russian plan to reduce everything to discussing the impossible."

He added that "clear steps and maximum coordination with partners" are needed.

For data According to the BBC, the meeting will take place in Chevening, the official country residence of the Prime Minister in Kent, where Vince currently lives with his family. The meeting was likely convened at the request of the United States.