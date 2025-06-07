The Security Service of Ukraine has published a new video from the special operation "Spider web", which captures the path of one of the FPV drones to the destruction of a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber at the Belaya airfield.

The video shows the drone taking off from a house on a truck parked on the side of the road. The drone then flies unhindered to the airfield and hits a Russian strategic aircraft.

The footage shows that the fires were both on the way to the airport and on its territory: before the drone hit, three columns of black smoke were recorded from the burning planes and smoke in another area of the airfield.

The distance from Ukraine to Belaya Air Base is over 4,300 kilometers in a straight line:

In total, during the special operation "Website", the SSU struck four occupier airports. According to the special service's assessment, the Russian Federation's losses as a result of the operation exceed $7 billion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that 41 Russian aircraft were hit by the "Pavutiny". It should be emphasized that the occupiers are currently unable to produce new strategic aircraft.