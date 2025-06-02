Destruction of Russian strategic airfields reduces threat to Europe – aviation expert

If the strategic aviation of the occupiers is "excluded from the equation," NATO may not be afraid of a conflict with the Russians in the sky

Russian Tu-95s (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

The strike by the Security Service of Ukraine on strategic Russian airfields reduces Moscow's threat to Europe, Valeriy Romanenko, an aviation expert and leading researcher at the National Aviation University, told LIGA.net.

"Europe had no strategic aviation at all. If we now exclude Russia from the equation, NATO may not be afraid of a military conflict with Russia at all, at least in terms of aviation," the analyst said.

Also, Major General of the SSU Reserve Viktor Yagun and Head of Security Projects of the Center for Global Studies "Strategy XXI" Pavlo Lakiychuk told LIGA.net that the attack on Russian strategic airfields significantly improves Ukraine's position at the upcoming negotiations in Istanbul on June 2.