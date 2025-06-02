Destruction of Russian strategic airfields reduces threat to Europe – aviation expert
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
Yevheniia Mazur
Special correspondent, LIGA.net
The strike by the Security Service of Ukraine on strategic Russian airfields reduces Moscow's threat to Europe, Valeriy Romanenko, an aviation expert and leading researcher at the National Aviation University, told LIGA.net.
"Europe had no strategic aviation at all. If we now exclude Russia from the equation, NATO may not be afraid of a military conflict with Russia at all, at least in terms of aviation," the analyst said.
Also, Major General of the SSU Reserve Viktor Yagun and Head of Security Projects of the Center for Global Studies "Strategy XXI" Pavlo Lakiychuk told LIGA.net that the attack on Russian strategic airfields significantly improves Ukraine's position at the upcoming negotiations in Istanbul on June 2.
- On the afternoon of June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation "Web", striking four strategic airfields in Russia, a source in the security service told LIGA.net. According to him, the Russian planes were hit using FPV drones launched from trucks (you can see photos, videos and details here).
- Among the aircraft that were hit were the A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft, the Tu-95 strategic missile bomber, and the Tu-22M3 supersonic long-range strategic missile bomber. It is important to note that Russia is currently unable to produce such aircraft.
- The distance from the most remote affected airfield, Belaya, to Ukraine is over 4,300 kilometers.
- The SSU later stated that as a result of the special operation, 34% of Russian strategic cruise missile carriers, the estimated cost of which is $7 billion, were hit.
- Zelensky said that this was Ukraine's most far-reaching operation, and that the "office" for its implementation was located directly next to the FSB department in one of the Russian regions. The head of state said that Ukraine had intelligence that Russia was preparing another massive attack even before the operation began, and called on Ukrainians to respond to air alerts.