A woman injured in a Russian attack on Kharkiv on the evening of June 7 (Photo: State Emergency Service)

After Moscow's latest attacks on Kharkiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that "these are Russian strikes not in retaliation, but for destruction." The head of state said this in an evening address.

"And no matter what anyone says, these are Russian strikes not "in response", but for destruction. They want the complete destruction of life. And in absolutely all cities, villages, in the occupied territory, you can really see what the arrival of Russia means. The only thing the occupiers care about is the military infrastructure and their ability to take everything valuable out of Ukraine," the president noted.

Zelenskyy did not specify who exactly this appeal concerns.

On the eve of the United States, President Donald Trump once again stated that Ukraine itself allegedly gave Russia a pretext for a massive attack on June 6 after its Operation "Spider web", during which the strategic aviation of the invaders was hit.