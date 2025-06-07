Russians hit a children's railway and two locations in Kharkiv: there are deaths and injuries

Photo: State Emergency Service

Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv again – there is a dead person and injured, reported the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov. Later it became known that one of the three strikes fell on the children's railway.

17:33. The occupiers again struck Kharkiv with guided bombs.

17:55. There are injuries due to the arrival of two KABs in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

17:57. A person died in the central part of the city, several were injured due to a strike by the occupiers.

18:32. "At this moment, one person has died, 10 more have been injured as a result of a strike on the Shevchenko district," Terekhov wrote.

19:05. A 30-year-old woman was killed by Russian KAB strikes.

Currently, there are 16 victims known to have sustained injuries of varying severity, wrote the head of the regional administration, Oleh Synehubov.

The State Emergency Service reported that one of the hits was near the children's railway building: it was here that a woman died and more than 10 people were injured.

The second CAB hit the territory of a private household – an outbuilding was destroyed, and a fire broke out in an area of 5 square meters.

The third hit occurred in a forest strip near a residential building – without ignition.

Photo: State Emergency Service

UPDATED at 7:30 p.m. In total, the Russians used four KABs in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv around 5:35 p.m.

"One of the hits was on the Children's Railway. This is a place where there are usually many families with children. The Russians hit there on Saturday afternoon," the head of the OVA emphasized.

The number of injured has increased to 18, three of them in serious condition.

The shelling damaged two buildings of the Children's Railway and four carriages, two private houses, and an outbuilding.

Photo: Telegram of Oleh Synehubov

