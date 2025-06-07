Russia strikes Kharkiv with more than 40 drones, missiles and CABs - "the most powerful attack"

More than 10 people were injured in the attack, with hits in two districts

Kharkiv (Illustrative photo: Maria Solodovnyk/Souspilne Kharkiv)

On the night of June 7, Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones, missiles, and guided aerial bombs. Mayor Ihor Terekhov told that it was the "most powerful attack" in the entire period of full-scale war.

The combined attack on the city began around 03:00. In total, more than 40 explosions were heard.

In Kyiv district, a "shahed" hit a civilian enterprise. There were also reports of drones hitting a private house and a higher education institution in the area. Two people were killed as a result of the hits .

A residential high-rise building was hit in Osnovyansky district, and a fire broke out. Six people were injured in the city center, including a one-and-a-half-month-old baby. Rescuers also managed to unblock a woman from the rubble, she is alive.

"In a residential building in the city center, apartments from the sixth to the ninth floor are burning. According to preliminary information, there are people under the rubble in the apartments," Terekhov said .

As of 06:40, 17 citizens are known to have been injured.

According to estimates by the Kharkiv Situation Center, the city was hit by 48 Shaheds, two missiles and four KABs, Terekhov said.

At the same time, Spartak Borysenko, head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, , told in a comment to Dumka that more than 50 Geranium-2 UAVs, four KABs and one missile were recorded.