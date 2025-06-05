Terekhov showed how Russia bombed high-rise buildings in Kharkiv with drones at night – video

As you can see in the video, Russia purposefully hit residential buildings with drones

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of June 5, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with drones. The city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, released a video of the attack, showing explosions and the aftermath of the Russian strikes.

"So today the enemy hit the residential buildings of peaceful Kharkiv residents with "shaheeds," the city mayor wrote.

The footage captures the moment of the explosion – the drone hits a building, flames rise. The impact occurs in a densely populated area, next to high-rise buildings.

As of 04:10, the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Synegubov, reported 17 victims , including a pregnant woman, children, and a 93-year-old woman. As a result of the UAV strikes, the facades of high-rise buildings were shattered, windows were broken, and apartments were damaged.

At around 08:30, Sinegubov reported that there were already 19 victims in Kharkiv, including a 7-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl, and two 13-year-old girls.

The State Emergency Service reported that attacks were carried out on residential buildings in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. Four children were among the victims.

Damage in Kharkiv (Photo: t.me/ihor_terekhov)

Damage in Kharkiv (Photo: t.me/ihor_terekhov)

In total, on the night of June 5, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 103 strike UAVs and an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile.

Also on June 5, the Russians dropped four guided bombs on the city center of Kherson , resulting in the destruction of the regional state administration building.

That same night, Russia launched a drone strike on Pryluky. The strike killed five people , including a child. June 5 and 6 were declared days of mourning there.