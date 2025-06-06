Russia attacks Kharkiv with CABs and missiles, there are arrivals

Information on the consequences of the attack is being investigated

Explosion (Illustrative photo)

On the evening of June 6, Russia attacked Kharkiv. The enemy struck with guided aerial bombs (GAB) and then missiles. This was reported to by Mayor Igor Terekhov.

Around 19:00, the occupiers struck with anti-aircraft guns. According to preliminary data, several hits were recorded on the industrial zone in the Kyiv district of the city. No casualties were reported .

At around 20:00, Terekhov reported that Kharkiv was under rocket attack and warned people to take cover. The head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, , said, that preliminary data showed rockets hitting the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

UPDATED AT 21:18. Sinegubov said, that earlier, within an hour, the Russian army had hit Kharkiv with a missile, two KABs and a Tornado-S.