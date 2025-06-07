Russia fires nine missiles and more than 200 drones at Ukraine, with hits – photos

The occupiers launched drones and missiles, in particular from the temporarily occupied territories

Attack in Kharkiv (Photo: SES)

On the night of June 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with 215 air strikes, including 206 drones and nine missiles. 87 drones and seven missiles were shot down by the air defense forces, reported in the Ukrainian Air Force.

The enemy launched drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Chauda in occupied Crimea. Two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched from Voronezh region, six X-59/69 guided missiles were launched from aircraft over the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, and one Iskander-K was launched from Rostov region.

As of 09:00, 174 air attack vehicles were confirmed to have been neutralized: 87 drones, six X-59/69 missiles and one Iskander-K were shot down, and another 80 UAVs were locally lost or suppressed by electronic warfare.

Hits were recorded in 10 locations, and falling debris or downed missiles/drones in 7 locations.

