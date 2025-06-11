Russia has significantly reduced the number of drones launched, but there are consequences on the ground

In the past few days, Russia has launched more than 300-400 drones in Ukraine. Last night – 85

The aftermath in Kharkiv (Photo: National Police)

On the night of June 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with 85 drones, , the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. This is many times less than the past days, but the attack caused serious consequences – in particular, there are dead and dozens of injured.

The main areas of the air strike were Kharkiv, Donetsk and Odesa regions.

Air defense neutralized 49 drones in the east, south, north and center of the country. 40 of them were shot down by firepower, nine were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 14 locations and downed UAVs or wreckage fell in two more.

Kharkiv Russia hits Kharkiv with 17 drones. Two people were killed, 60 injured.

We also know about the consequences of in the Odesa region. There, Russia hit people's dachas, civilian boats, etc. There were no casualties.