Russia massively hits two districts of Kharkiv: two dead and more than fifty injured

Russia used 17 attack UAVs for the attack. There were hits on a high-rise building, trolleybuses, and businesses

The aftermath of the attack in Kharkiv (Photo: SES)

On the night of June 11, Russia launched a massive attack on Kharkiv with "shaheds," killing two people and injuring more than fifty others. This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov, the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov and the State Emergency Service.

From 00:31 to 00:40, the enemy attacked two districts of Kharkiv with 17 attack drones.

In Sloboda district – enemy UAVs hit trolleybus depot and residential buildings.

In Osnovianske, a direct hit to a high-rise building.

Terekhov also wrote about the hits to playgrounds, businesses and public transportation. Apartments and cars caught fire, roofs of houses were destroyed.

Trolleybuses, overhead power lines, utility and industrial facilities were damaged.

As of 04:10, two people were reported dead and 54 injured.

Eight of the victims are children.

Kharkiv regularly suffers from Russian strikes with UAVs, KABs, missiles.

On the night of June 7, Russia launched what was its most powerful attack on Kharkiv to date, using drones, missiles and guided bombs, resulting in casualties and dozens of injured.

In the evening, the occupiers again attacked the city with KABs, one of the bombs hit a children's railway – there are dead and more than 40 wounded.