Body found in Kharkiv after Russian attack on June 7
A human body was found in Kharkiv during search and rescue operations at an enterprise that came under Russian shelling on June 7. This was reported to by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov .
As of 08:25, the process of unblocking the deceased continues.
Five more people may be trapped under the rubble, work on the site is ongoing around the clock.
- On the night of June 7, Russia carried out "the most powerful attack" on Kharkiv, using drones, missiles and guided bombs, resulting in deaths and dozens of injuries.
- At the time, it was reported that six employees of the attacked enterprise could be blocked.
- In the evening, the occupiers again attacked the city with KABs, one of the bombs hit a children's railway – there are dead and more than 40 wounded.