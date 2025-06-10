Body found in Kharkiv after Russian attack on June 7

There may be five more people under the rubble of the enterprise building

Photo: Telegram channel of Oleh Syniehubov

A human body was found in Kharkiv during search and rescue operations at an enterprise that came under Russian shelling on June 7. This was reported to by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov .

As of 08:25, the process of unblocking the deceased continues.

Five more people may be trapped under the rubble, work on the site is ongoing around the clock.