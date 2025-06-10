American TV channel illustrated a story about Kharkiv with a video from the desert

After criticism, journalists removed the story from YouTube, but left it on the site

WPLG Local 10 in Miami, Florida, reported on a combined shelling of Kharkiv on Saturday, June 7, which killed at least six people and injured dozens. The video accompanying the news story does not show Kharkiv, but an unknown deserted area with a crowd, many of whom are women wearing hijabs.

The story was posted on the media outlet's YouTube channel and website. It describes "the most powerful attack in three years on Ukraine's second-largest city" using missiles, drones, and guided bombs.

On June 10, after numerous comments from users that the video was not Kharkiv, WPLG removed the story from YouTube without explanation. But it still remains on the media site .

It is unknown exactly where the events take place, but users have suggested that the video was likely filmed in Gaza.