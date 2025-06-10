American TV channel illustrated a story about Kharkiv with a video from the desert
WPLG Local 10 in Miami, Florida, reported on a combined shelling of Kharkiv on Saturday, June 7, which killed at least six people and injured dozens. The video accompanying the news story does not show Kharkiv, but an unknown deserted area with a crowd, many of whom are women wearing hijabs.
The story was posted on the media outlet's YouTube channel and website. It describes "the most powerful attack in three years on Ukraine's second-largest city" using missiles, drones, and guided bombs.
On June 10, after numerous comments from users that the video was not Kharkiv, WPLG removed the story from YouTube without explanation. But it still remains on the media site .
It is unknown exactly where the events take place, but users have suggested that the video was likely filmed in Gaza.
- On the night of June 7, Russia carried out its "most powerful attack" on Kharkiv, using drones, missiles, and guided bombs.
- Three civilians were killed in the strikes. Among the 21 injured were a one-and-a-half-month-old baby and a 14-year-old girl.
- In the evening, the occupiers again attacked the city with KABs , one of the bombs hit the children's railway. A woman died on the spot and more than 40 people were injured.
- On June 10, a human body was discovered in Kharkiv during search and rescue operations at a company that was hit by Russian shelling on June 7. Together with the man who died in hospital from injuries sustained after being hit by KABs, this is the sixth victim of the Russian attack.