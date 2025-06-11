Occupants attacked dachas and boats in Odesa region - photos
On the night of June 11, Russia attacked Odesa region with drones, causing damage and destruction. This was reported by and the State Emergency Service.
Country houses, outbuildings, cars and civilian boats were destroyed and damaged.
See also
Fires broke out on the ground and were quickly extinguished.
There were no casualties.
The air alert in Odesa region was from 01:44 to 02:24.
- Also on the night of June 11, Russia launched a massive attack by "shaheds" on Kharkiv, killing two people and injuring more than fifty others.