Occupants attacked dachas and boats in Odesa region - photos

Consequences in Odesa region (Photo: SES)

On the night of June 11, Russia attacked Odesa region with drones, causing damage and destruction. This was reported by and the State Emergency Service.

Country houses, outbuildings, cars and civilian boats were destroyed and damaged.

Fires broke out on the ground and were quickly extinguished.

There were no casualties.

The air alert in Odesa region was from 01:44 to 02:24.