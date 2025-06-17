The rubble of a destroyed high-rise building is being dismantled in Kyiv. There are missing persons - photos, video

At least five residents of the house are missing

Photo: MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

In Kyiv, the rubble of a multi-storey building destroyed by Russians in the Solomyansky district is being cleared. This was reported by , the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko .

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing. We have received information about at least five missing residents of the building. They are not in touch with their families. Rescuers will continue to clear the rubble until we are sure that all people are safe and receive the necessary assistance," emphasized Klymenko .

In total, on the night of June 17, Russia launched more than 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukraine. Specifically, the occupiers used 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles and at least two ballistic missiles against the capital and its suburbs .

In Kyiv, 14 people were killed and about a hundred injured. There was a direct hit to a high-rise building - the missile went from the upper floors to the basement.