Zelensky: Russia launched over 440 drones and 32 missiles into Ukraine

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of June 17, Russia launched more than 440 drones and 32 missiles into Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced .

As the president reported, it was one of the most terrible attacks on Kyiv. Odesa, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were also attacked during the night.

Currently, in Kyiv, they are trying to get people out from under the rubble of a residential building; their number is currently unknown, the president noted.

"In total, houses in eight districts of Kyiv were damaged. Work is still ongoing after the strike on Odessa, rescuers are working at all arrival points. All victims are being provided with necessary assistance, 75 injured people are known. As of now, 15 people have died," Zelenskyy said.

The president added that "such attacks are terrorism, and the whole world, the US and Europe, must respond the way a civilized society responds to terrorists."

"Putin is doing this solely because he can afford to continue the war. He wants the war to continue. It is bad when the powerful of this world turn a blind eye to this. We are contacting all partners at all possible levels so that there is an appropriate response. It is the terrorists who should feel the pain, not normal, peaceful people," Zelenskyy said.

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

