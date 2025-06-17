Putin ordered attack during G7 summit to make group's leaders look weak – Foreign Ministry

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin deliberately ordered a massive attack on Ukraine during the G7 summit to make the group's leaders look weak. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry demands that the international community strongly condemn the latest shelling of Ukrainian cities by Russia on the night of June 17, and take concrete steps to increase pressure on Russia and strengthen Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that at night the occupiers sent 440 drones and 32 missiles. The attack was one of the largest during the full-scale invasion. It is known about the dead and more than a hundred wounded. Rescue and search operations are still ongoing, so the number of victims may increase.

"We are convinced that Putin deliberately ordered this shelling during the G7 summit to make the leaders of the Group of Seven look weak. He deliberately demonstrates complete disregard for international peace efforts, especially those of the United States," the statement said.

The ministry emphasized that Ukraine has proven its commitment to peace efforts by accepting the U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, sending a high-level delegation to meet with a low-level Russian delegation, proposing realistic steps toward peace, and expressing readiness for a meeting of leaders to end the war.

Russia has not taken a single constructive step toward peace. The Russian Federation continues to reject the U.S. ceasefire proposal, issuing unacceptable ultimatums and ignoring Ukrainian proposals and avoiding a meeting of leaders that could pave a real path to peace. Instead, Moscow is only intensifying terror, shelling, killing civilians, attacking Ukraine's energy system, and destroying civilian infrastructure.

All of this shows that there is no alternative to increasing pressure on the aggressor. Tougher sanctions and strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities will help, not hinder, progress towards peace.

Ukraine called on its partners to strike at the Russian war machine and reduce the price ceiling for Russian oil to $30 per barrel. This will significantly limit the Kremlin's oil export revenues and force Russia to reconsider its aggressive policy.

The Foreign Ministry also called for accelerating the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine, including Patriot, NASAMS, IRIS-T, and additional ammunition to protect Ukrainian skies, as well as confiscating Russian assets to finance the Ukrainian defense industry and rebuild the country.

The agency added that against the backdrop of terror against Ukraine, Putin's attempts to portray himself as a "mediator" in the Middle East are particularly cynical. The criminal regimes in Moscow, Tehran and Pyongyang are working together to destabilize Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.

Ukraine is grateful to its partners for their support in countering aggression and bringing peace closer. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects the G7 Summit, the European Union and NATO summits to take decisive steps to strengthen Ukraine and bring justice over evil, restore respect for international law in general and the United Nations Charter in particular.