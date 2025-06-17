"I need to see." Trump reacts with surprise to Russia's massive shelling of Kyiv

Trump asked reporters when exactly the massive Russian shelling took place

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump reacted with surprise to Russia's massive strike on Kyiv on the night of June 17. His reaction was heard during a brief conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One.

When a reporter asked Trump what he thought about Russia's recent shelling of Kyiv, which killed 14 people , Trump was probably unaware of it.

He asked when exactly this had happened. In response, he heard: "Just now. Very recently."

After that, Trump said he "needs to look into it."

In total, on the night of June 17, Russia launched over 440 drones and 32 missiles into Ukraine. Specifically, the occupiers used 175 drones, over 14 cruise missiles, and at least two ballistic missiles against the capital and its surroundings.

In Kyiv, 14 people are known to have died and about 114 injured. There was a direct hit on a high-rise building – the missile passed from the upper floors to the basement. The rubble of a high-rise building destroyed by the Russians in the Solomiansky district is currently being cleared.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv (Photo: SES of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on June 17. He noted that "such attacks are terrorism" and "Putin wants more war."

June 18 has also been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of Russia's massive attack on the capital.