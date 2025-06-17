Kyiv declares June 18 a Day of Mourning for those killed in Russia's massive attack

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

June 18 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of Russia's massive attack on the capital . This was announced by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko .

"On this day, flags will be lowered on all municipal buildings in the city. It is also recommended to lower state flags on buildings of state and private ownership," Klitschko said.

On June 18, any entertainment events are also prohibited in Kyiv.

Klitschko said that after the morning attack on the capital, emergency services discovered remnants of cluster munitions.

According to him, Russian troops use these shells to cause maximum damage to the civilian population.

"In the capital's Nyvki, emergency services are currently finding these parts of cluster munitions. The National Police have collected bullets – these are elements of the cluster rocket filling, which are intended for mass destruction of people," Klitschko noted in the video.

He emphasized that such shelling of a peaceful city cannot be called anything other than genocide.

"Do everything to ensure that the maximum number of people die, using such shells to attack a peaceful city," the mayor said.