Kyiv declares June 18 a Day of Mourning for those killed in Russia's massive attack
June 18 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of Russia's massive attack on the capital . This was announced by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko .
"On this day, flags will be lowered on all municipal buildings in the city. It is also recommended to lower state flags on buildings of state and private ownership," Klitschko said.
On June 18, any entertainment events are also prohibited in Kyiv.
Klitschko said that after the morning attack on the capital, emergency services discovered remnants of cluster munitions.
According to him, Russian troops use these shells to cause maximum damage to the civilian population.
"In the capital's Nyvki, emergency services are currently finding these parts of cluster munitions. The National Police have collected bullets – these are elements of the cluster rocket filling, which are intended for mass destruction of people," Klitschko noted in the video.
He emphasized that such shelling of a peaceful city cannot be called anything other than genocide.
"Do everything to ensure that the maximum number of people die, using such shells to attack a peaceful city," the mayor said.
- On the night of June 17, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine with 472 airstrikes. Air defenses managed to neutralize 428 Russian targets.
- Russia used 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles, and at least two ballistic missiles against Kyiv and its surroundings . 14 people are known to have died and 114 were injured. There was a direct hit on a high-rise building.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on June 17. He noted that "such attacks are terrorism" and "Putin wants more war."