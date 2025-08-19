Trump: I started preparing a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin

First, the head of Ukraine will meet with the Russian dictator, and only after that will there be a trilateral meeting, the US president said

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump reported on a telephone conversation with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the beginning of preparations for the latter's meeting with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. About this he said in his social network Truth Social.

"At the conclusion of the meetings [with partners], I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself. Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years. Vice president J.D. Vance, secretary of state Marco Rubio and a special envoy Steve Witkoff are coordinating with Russia and Ukraine," the US chief wrote.

Regarding his talks with partners, he noted that he had a "very fruitful meeting with distinguished guests" at the White House, which ended with a subsequent talks in the Oval Office.

During the negotiations, the partners discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, which will be provided by various European countries in coordination with the United States, Trump explained.

"Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine," the American president said.

Meanwhile, Putin's adviser Yuri Ushakov said that the US president and the dictator had called for direct talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia.

According to an official of the aggressor country, Trump and Putin "discussed the idea of exploring the possibility of raising the level of representatives of Moscow and Kyiv in the negotiations."