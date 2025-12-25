Ukraine hits Novoshakhtinsky refinery near Rostov with Storm Shadow missiles
Ukrainian pilots hit the Novoshakhtyn Oil Products Plant in the Rostov Region of Russia. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The strike was carried out by the Ukrainian Air Force on December 25 with Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles. The target was hit and numerous explosions were recorded. The extent of the damage is currently being clarified.
The General Staff noted that the plant is one of the largest suppliers of petroleum products in southern Russia and is directly involved in supplying the occupiers' army. In particular, the company supplies the military with diesel fuel and aviation kerosene.
The total volume of the plant's tanks is over 210 thousand cubic meters.
"The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to take the necessary measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff noted.
- SBU struck in Russia seaport and one of the world's largest gas chemical complexes, said LIGA.net interlocutor.
- The Russian Federation also complained that drones hit the port in Temryuk, which set fire to oil tanks.
Comments (0)