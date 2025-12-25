In Kyiv, a Mitsubishi driver hit a police officer and injured him while checking his vehicle. This was reported to by the Kyiv police and published a video from the body camera.

The incident occurred the day before, on December 24, in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. Law enforcement officers stopped a 48-year-old Mitsubishi driver who, during the inspection, suddenly started moving in the direction of a police officer, causing him to be injured. The driver fled the scene.

As can be heard in the video, the driver asked why the check was being conducted. The police officer explained that it was martial law, to which the driver said: "What martial law? There is no such thing.".

During the pursuit, police found the Mitsubishi on Kaunas Street.

"The driver did not respond to the lawful demands of law enforcement officers and locked himself in the car, so police officers broke the glass, forced the door open and detained the man," Kyiv police said .

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under the article on resistance to a law enforcement officer during the performance of official duties. The article provides for up to four years of restriction of liberty or imprisonment for up to two years.

The driver is being served with a notice of suspicion.