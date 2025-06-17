Massive attack on Kyiv: bodies of five people pulled from the rubble of a high-rise building

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Denys Shmyhal's Telegram channel)

In Kyiv, the death toll from the Russian massive attack on the night of June 17 has increased, with five people being pulled from the rubble. This was reported to by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

According to him, the bodies of the victims were taken out from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian missile in Solomyansky district.

The rescue operation continues, search operations are ongoing.

Earlier, the National Police reported that 15 people were killed in the attack on Kyiv and more than 100 others were injured.

At the same time, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that as of 4 p.m., 10 people had been confirmed dead. There may still be people under the rubble.